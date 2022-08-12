ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster

BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award."What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Classic Baltimore summer time treat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

GANGSTAGRASS This Sunday August 21 at Baltimore Soundstage

If Jay-Z and Johnny Cash had a baby, they would be the Emmy-Nominated super band Gangstagrass that Howie Mandel called “the recipe America has been looking for.”. “Suppose, just suppose, you could take a little of everything that’s great about this country and distill it. The creativity, the ingenuity, the strength of the struggles of so many of its people — indigenous, enslaved or otherwise. And then take that distilled energy and creativity and transform it to musical form. What would you say if I told you that it’s being done?”
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Peale reopens as ‘Baltimore’s community museum’

After a five-year, $5.5 million renovation, The Peale has officially reopened as “Baltimore’s community museum.”. More than 150 people gathered on Saturday morning as supporters Noreen Herbert and The Rev. Douglas B. Evans Jr. cut a turquoise ribbon to celebrate the end of construction and the start of a new chapter for the Holliday Street landmark, which first opened almost exactly 208 years before.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

I recently went to dinner at 1157 Bar + Kitchen in Locust Point for the first time (shame on me!) It is a small restaurant but it’s impressively designed to fit a kitchen, bar, and quite a few tables in there (mostly two-tops). The “New American” menu is a really cool combination of flavors from many different cultures, and our order certainly took us on a mini trip around the globe. We got four plates – the Curried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork and Poblano Pepper Empanadas, Crispy Spanish Octopus, and the Korean Fried Chicken Wings.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Baltimore, MD — 30 Top Places!

Baltimore is, no doubt, a brunch-loving town. From eccentric diners to elegant haunts, this city is home to a plethora of inciting, sociable, and cheerful brunch spots. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Baltimore by highlighting the can’t-miss mid-morning Charm City eateries. With delightful cocktails and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Open This Sunday – 35 E. Montgomery Street in Historic Federal Hill

Located in historic Federal Hill, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with PARKING PAD combines much history with modern updates & amenities. Original hardwood floors throughout, a perfect blend of old and new! The main level offers a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace & built-ins; a separate dining room; and renovated kitchen, with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a beautiful bluestone patio. The second level serves as the primary suite, with a sitting/dressing area and brand new renovated bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Night Flights: Back to School August 26 at Bird in Hand

At Bird in Hand, we’re kicking off our fall programming with our inaugural after-hours market, Night Flights, on August 26. As students prepare to head back to class, we will be celebrating all things Back to School!. Join us for:. Themed book curation for everyone ranging from our littlest...
BIRD IN HAND, PA

