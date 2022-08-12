ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Binky gives away clothes, school supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Bash'

By Jarell Baker
 4 days ago
No matter where his career takes him, rapper Big Binky never forgets where he dropped his first rhymes- right here in Waco.

It wasn’t easy growing up in Central Texas, especially going back to school.

“I remember as a kid being laughed at because of what we wore to school and what we didn’t have,” said Big Binky.

Students are going back to the classroom during the third year of the pandemic and the beginning of a monkeypox outbreak, alongside new classes, teachers, and for some, even new schools.

Big Binky said kids have a lot to deal with and not having the right clothes and supplies only makes it tougher.

“...I want [kids] to be comfortable so they can focus and not being laughed at for what kind of uniform or just the way they clothes look,” said Big Binky.

That is why the rapper is also giving out backpacks, shoes, school supplies and more during his 'Back 2 School Bash Family Day'. Local parents like Darius Guerrero said events like this go a long way and that it's a great time to get free stuff and for he and his son Braden to connect with other families.

“Another parent may see that maybe a kid didn’t get what he wanted, and they would jump into where they help out. ‘Hey if you need anything just let me know,'” said Guerrero.

The rapper has held this event every year for well over a decade. He said it is all about giving back to the community after they gave so much to him.

“I’ve never forget where I come from and I am forever indebted to them. I was raised by my community. So anything they need, imma always be there,” said Big Binky.

Big Binky’s back-to-school bash will be at Oscar DuCounge Park in Waco 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Laura Dobbins
4d ago

Thank you for sharing and caring wish my son was still alive just to see how big the heart again thank for caring and sharing may God continue to blessed you in many way.

IN THIS ARTICLE
