Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared
Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.
Lanes reopen on Deans Bridge after crash at Morgan Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge are blocked. Deputies urge drivers to seek alternate routes if traveling in this area.
Traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road causing blockage on all northbound lanes, one southbound lane
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M. According to […]
1 killed in crash between motorcycle, school bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road. According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads. Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 […]
Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal, clean up in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
One person dead after wreck on Coleman Bridge Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.
Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
I-20 EB reopen at state line after multiple crashes
All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line are shut down after multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles on the bridge over the river.
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
Ellis Street residents speak out about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, neighbors on Ellis Street say they’ve watched the foundation of their homes tilt and erode because of water falling off the Calhoun Expressway. In commission last week, several of them teared up as they reminded city leaders about the issues. The very next...
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
Remains of Georgia Guidestones to get new home following explosion
The pile of granite once known as the Georgia Guidestones, destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4. That official said the...
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 15-20
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 15-20. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Spring Stone Court – $868,900. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
