Abrdn Acquires Stake in Crypto-Asset Exchange Archax

Investment management firm abrdn (LON: ABDN) has reportedly become the largest external shareholder in the United Kingdom’s “first” regulated digital securities exchange, Archax. Terms of the transaction have not been shared publicly. Archax was established around 4 years ago in order to offer access to institutional investors...
Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)

Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
BlackRock Introduces Private Trust to Give Customers Exposure to Spot BTC

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has introduced a private trust providing institutional customers in the US with direct exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). The world’s largest asset manager confirmed the release of the new product in a blog post, however, the firm has not yet provided extensive details. The firm noted that...
DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance

Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
