Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage

Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25

The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again

Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 24 DL Justin Eboigbe

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’

We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Raymond Pulido commitment means for Alabama

Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday, becoming Alabama’s fifth offensive lineman pledge. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what his commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Khyree Jackson held out of scrimmage with groin injury

Alabama completed its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday without one of its experienced cornerbacks. Nick Saban shared in his press conference following the scrimmage that senior cornerback Khyree Jackson was held out with a groin issue that isn’t expected to be serious. “Khyree is out so he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp

Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/13/alabama-scrimmage-fall-camp-five-things-watch/">. Alabama football finishes its first week of fall camp with Saturday’s scrimmage. Coach Nick Saban wants to see which players can be fast and not need assistance from other coaches. The first game-like practice opens an...
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide

Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
GARDENDALE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout

Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s offensive line showed signs of improvement in first scrimmage

Nothing is perfect at this point in time in time at fall camp, and that certainly isn’t the expectation Nick Saban has for his team following its first scrimmage. Saban acknowledged that he felt “OK” with where the team was at following its session in Bryant-Denny Stadium but did highlight some sloppy play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL

