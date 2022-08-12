Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Storytime, horse riding, drag bingo and more
Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library this Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a fun story telling for all ages. This month, the library brought back its All Ages Children’s Storytime series. Each storytime includes songs, rhymes, activities and of course a story. Each story will last around 25 minutes.
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
brproud.com
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
theadvocate.com
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M
A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
brproud.com
Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
brproud.com
Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
brproud.com
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
theadvocate.com
'Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed': Human Condition
I’m showing my age in sharing that I still remember hearing a human voice when calling a store or an office. It’s been a long time since I actually reached a real person instead of a digital robot. Each time I receive the greeting, "Please listen carefully as...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Comments / 0