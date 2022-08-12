ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This week in Baton Rouge: Storytime, horse riding, drag bingo and more

Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library this Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a fun story telling for all ages. This month, the library brought back its All Ages Children’s Storytime series. Each storytime includes songs, rhymes, activities and of course a story. Each story will last around 25 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
brproud.com

Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

