The city of Granger recently announced that Granger Days 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks.

21 HOURS AGO