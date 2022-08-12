Read full article on original website
theperrychief.com
Dallas County Fair Queen Makenzie Dresback competes at Iowa State Fair
Makenzie Dresback, the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen, competed at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dresback is a 2022 graduate of Woodward-Granger High School. The Dallas County Fair Queen was one of 102 contestants in this year’s competition, held on Saturday at the Anne and...
theperrychief.com
City of Granger announces the return of Granger Days 2022 on Aug. 26-27
The city of Granger recently announced that Granger Days 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks.
