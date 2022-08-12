ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won a one-run game only hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired. With Tony Beasley managing his first big league game, after being named the interim manager for the final 48 games of the season, the Rangers overcame nine walks by their pitchers in a 2-1 win over the last-place Oakland Athletics on Monday night. “Yeah, it was nerve-wracking. It was a one-run ball game, and so every pitch mattered, every play mattered,” Beasley said. “Walks creating opportunities for the other team to score, we persevered and somehow got through it.” In the end, Beasley said it was fun, with good energy in the dugout and players responding after a long day of significant change. The Rangers entered the game 6-24 in one-run games.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 59 MINUTES AGO