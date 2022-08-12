ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
BREWTON, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Man charged in hit-and-run on Pensacola bridge, victim identified

UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): Pensacola Police arrested John Kings, 38, in connection to a hit-and-run that happened Monday, Aug. 15. Kings was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to Pensacola Police. Kings’ car was also recovered by police. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a man […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview Police announce death of K9 officer Sonic

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-old German Shepeard. Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was the largest donor to the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in February chase arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Lanes blocked on Highway 87 in Navarre following crash

NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes are blocked on Highway 87 in Navarre following a crash with injuries Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured and a helicopter arrived on scene. FHP states the...
NAVARRE, FL

