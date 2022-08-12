Read full article on original website
Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.
Man charged in hit-and-run on Pensacola bridge, victim identified
UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): Pensacola Police arrested John Kings, 38, in connection to a hit-and-run that happened Monday, Aug. 15. Kings was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to Pensacola Police. Kings’ car was also recovered by police. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a man […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
niceville.com
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
WEAR
Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
Crestview Police announce death of K9 officer Sonic
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-old German Shepeard. Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was the largest donor to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in February chase arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
WKRG
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
WEAR
31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
WEAR
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 87 in Navarre following crash
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes are blocked on Highway 87 in Navarre following a crash with injuries Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured and a helicopter arrived on scene. FHP states the...
Victim found with life-threatening gunshot wound outside Mobile convenience store: Police
A gunshot victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were found wounded outside a convenience store in Mobile early Sunday morning, police said Monday. Officers responded to 2166 Wagner Street -- the address for the DP Two Stop convenience store -- around 12:56 a.m. Sunday, said police...
