Mayor-President Josh Guillory, back at work, defends decision to lead LCG while in rehab
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, back at work Monday after 21 days of in-patient treatment of alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, defended his decision to continue doing some work while in therapy. "The people elected me, elected my policies, elected my thoughts and ideas," Guillory said in response to a...
Guillory keeps tight control over first press conference since rehab stint
In a tightly-controlled press conference this morning, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory made his first public appearance since his stint in rehab for alcohol-related and post-traumatic stress disorder issues.
Baton Rouge needs more time to draft flood-fighting rules for developers
East Baton Rouge Parish plans to extend a development moratorium by six months so hydrologists can complete work on a full set of rules that would govern building in low-lying areas. The Metro Council last year approved stricter, temporary flood protection rules, after more than 1,000 homes flooded in the...
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like
The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
Children of fallen Louisiana officer walked into school by local law enforcement
PRARIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning. Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools. The BRPD officer was one of three police officers that was shot and killed […]
Beauregard Town historic district defeated by planning commission: regulation vs. costs
A move to designate Beauregard Town as a local historic district was unanimously denied Monday by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, squashing the years-long effort without the need for Metro Council to weigh in. Residents of the 19th century neighborhood on both sides of the issue made impassioned...
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
Residents honor victims of historic Youngsville lynchings with soil ceremonies
Lafayette Parish residents gathered Saturday for a soil ceremony to honor the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the 1800s in Youngsville. The ceremony was organized by Move the Mindset, as part of a larger remembrance project in conjunction with the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative.
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
The forgotten zone: Scarred by shootings, Fairfields area seeks safety and solutions
When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor. She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets. It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
Ville Platte police chief can’t run again after ‘compelling evidence’ he doesn’t live in city: court
Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for reelection after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate. The opinion was handed down by a...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
A rural library board is getting back on its feet after halting action due to resignations
Three parishes founded the Audubon Regional Library system in 1963 as part of a statewide initiative to put libraries in every parish. West Feliciana pulled out after putting the River Bend power plant on its tax rolls 30 years later, leaving East Feliciana and St. Helena to run the remaining libraries together.
Application deadline is Sunday for Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge
Applications for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 21. The academy is a 30-week program that trains high school students on how to generate business ideas based on their interests, create a business plan and file their businesses with the Secretary of State's office. They will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for seed funding and launch their own businesses. It is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
