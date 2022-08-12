ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Myles Brennan / Shelton Sampson / YEA BR deadline

Out: Sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan says he is stepping away from football, according to an LSU announcement. The Tigers are now left with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, and true freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room. Nussmeier and Daniels are competing for the starting spot. Brennan had been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has played sparingly, starting three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year. WAFB-TV has the full story.
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
wbrz.com

Longtime WBRZ executive, Rocky Daboval, announces retirement; Trey Schmaltz named station General Manager

BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and. today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally-owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
brproud.com

Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
brproud.com

Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
thelouisianaweekend.com

TAP 65 Is Now Open

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Tap 65 on 515 Mouton St Suite 103 in Mid-City Baton Rouge is now open. We spoke with the owner Rick Patel who welcomes everyone to this new Indian fusion restaurant and taproom. The grand opening event is August 21st from 11:00am until 10:00pm. Tap65 has a “PourMyBeer” Wall as a major feature. This allows customers to self-pour their own beer and wine.
WAFB

Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
