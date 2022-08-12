Out: Sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan says he is stepping away from football, according to an LSU announcement. The Tigers are now left with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, and true freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room. Nussmeier and Daniels are competing for the starting spot. Brennan had been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has played sparingly, starting three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year. WAFB-TV has the full story.

