Secret Witness Program offers reward in 2021 deadly shooting

The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest against the suspect(s) involved in a 2021 deadly shooting in East Bakersfield.

BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. Aug. 14th, 2021, in the 500 block of South Haley St.

Demond Rufus was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3567 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

The Secret Witness phone line operates 24 hours a day and secrecy is guaranteed to callers. Callers will be asked to select a code name and code number when they provide information to Secret Witness.

Should additional contact with the caller be necessary, the code name will be published along with a request for the original caller to establish contact.