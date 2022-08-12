ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses react to attack of author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was being introduced before speaking at the Chautauqua Institution.

New York State police are leading the investigation and said around 11 a.m. a male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, NJ, ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and 73-year-old Ralph Henry Reese.

According to police, Chautauqua Institution staff and audience members rushed Matar and took him to the ground. A trooper then took him into custody with assistance from a Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy.

Police said Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen. He was provided medical treatment by a doctor who was in the audience until EMS arrived, he was then airlifted to a hospital in Erie, PA. His condition is not known at this time. Reese was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a facial injury and released.

NYSP are being assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and FBI in the investigation.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney will determine appropriate charges as the investigation continues and the condition of Rushdie is known.

The Chautauqua Institution released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on coordinating and cooperating with police officials following a tragic incident at the Amphitheater today. All institution programs are canceled for the remainder of the day."
- Chautauqua Institution

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel released the following statement:

On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie.

The small tranquil community of the Chautauqua Institution has been shaken to its core by an act of violence, which has reverberated across Chautauqua County and Western New York. It is disappointing that we live in a society where we cannot listen to the differences of others, especially in a place like the Institution where thinkers and problem solvers from around the world come to share their stories.

I thank all of the emergency and law enforcement agencies who have done a tremendous job in responding to this horrific event. It is through their quick response that they were able to mitigate the situation and capture the alleged assailant.
- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel

According to the Associated Press, Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988 and a year later Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. The Associated Press reported Iran’s government has distanced itself from the late leader's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered.

7 News was at the scene a short time later and spoke with witnesses who described what they saw. You can watch their full interviews above.

