Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Belleview pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Orange County

A 62-year-old pedestrian from Belleview was struck and killed by a sports utility vehicle in Orange County on Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, a 29-year-old woman from Orlando was traveling northbound on Orange Blossom Trail, just north of Holden Avenue, in a 2021 Audi Q5.
BELLEVIEW, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion

The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive. I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their...
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash

A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying man who stole child’s bicycle

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a man who recently stole a child’s bicycle. According to a social media post from OPD, the shirtless man (pictured below) walked onto the front porch of a residence in southeast Ocala and stole a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates

The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents submit letters to discuss shopping options in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown

Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect

The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
DUNNELLON, FL

