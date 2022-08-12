Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Some Marion County residents complain of potholes, flooding on unpaved roads
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Springs area resident wants to know what the county is doing with special assessment funds collected to improve unpaved roads in the neighborhood. What You Need To Know. Silver Springs Acres has 8.5 miles of unpaved roads. Some residents say the roads have...
ocala-news.com
Belleview pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Orange County
A 62-year-old pedestrian from Belleview was struck and killed by a sports utility vehicle in Orange County on Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, a 29-year-old woman from Orlando was traveling northbound on Orange Blossom Trail, just north of Holden Avenue, in a 2021 Audi Q5.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Cloud Formations During Sunset In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
The Ocala Summerglen Community enjoyed beautiful, puffy cloud formations during a recent sunset. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
ocala-news.com
City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
villages-news.com
Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages
For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive. I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their...
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash
A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying man who stole child’s bicycle
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a man who recently stole a child’s bicycle. According to a social media post from OPD, the shirtless man (pictured below) walked onto the front porch of a residence in southeast Ocala and stole a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two individuals suspected of stealing Samsung smartphone from AT&T store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are suspected of distracting an employee and stealing a smartphone from a local AT&T store. According to MCSO, on July 25, 2022, the two individuals (pictured below) stopped by the...
villages-news.com
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
ocala-news.com
Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates
The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages
A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages. At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”
ocala-news.com
More residents submit letters to discuss shopping options in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.
Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown
Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
fox40jackson.com
Florida K-9 takes down suspected car thief during chase: ‘Get him off, please!’
A Florida K-9 caught an accused car thief in its jaws of justice last month during a foot chase that ended with the suspect begging deputies for help, according to bodycam video released Friday. K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts located the stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
