ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

By Sydney Broadnax
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdfpb_0hF9rNAx00

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks".

Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

All movies are free! Metroparks daily or annual passes are required to enter the park.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Cancellations will be posted on social media and the website. Movies will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming movie dates and locations:

  • Saturday, August 13 – "Encanto" at Willow Metropark
  • Friday, August 19 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Kensington Metropark
  • Saturday, August 20 – "Encanto" at Stony Creek Metropark
  • Saturday, August 27 – "Space Jam, A New Legacy" at Willow Metropark
  • Saturday, September 3 – "Jungle Cruise" at Stony Creek Metropark
  • Saturday, September 17 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Stony Creek Metropark

More about information about "Movies in the Park" available here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Kensington
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Movies
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy