USWNT stars Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award as the American trio join Euros-winning Lionesses and holder Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-player shortlist

US Women's National Team stars Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award.

The trio join an illustrious 20-person shortlist including Euros champions Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Beth Mead, Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.

Morgan, 33, is enjoying something of a personal resurgence this season and the San Diego Wave star is currently tied for the Golden Boot in the NWSL with Sophia Smith on 11 goals.

US Women's National Team stars Alex Morgan (pictured), Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award

Catarina Macario (left) and Morgan both made the 20-player shortlist for the prestigious award

At just 20, Rodman, daughter of former basketball player Dennis Rodman, has registered four goals in 10 league appearances this season for reigning NWSL champions Washington Spirit after a standout rookie campaign last year.

Lyon star Macario rounds off the list after she became the first American to score in a UEFA Champions League final during the French side's stunning 3-1 win over defending champion Barcelona.

The 22-year-old recorded 14 goals and five assists in 20 appearances for the undefeated club in her first season as a professional but unfortunately tore her ACL in June and is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Youngster Trinity Rodman has registered four goals in 10 league appearances this season

Lyon star Macario (left) became the first American to score in a UEFA Champions League final

She joins four of her Lyon teammates on the shortlist with Selma Bacha, Christiane Endler, Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg also making the cut.

Barcelona also boasts a quarter of the nominees, with Bronze and Putellas being joined by team-mates Fridolina Rolfo, Aitana Bonmati and Asisat Oshoala on the shortlist.

Norwegian Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or in 2018 and has been nominated for the award once again this year.

Lucy Bronze (pictured), Beth Mead and Millie Bright have each earned Ballon d'Or nominations

Putellas, who tore her ACL in a training session ahead of Spain's first Euro 2022 game, won the award in 2021 and is bidding to become the first woman to retain the gong.

Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Alexandra Popp and Marie-Antoinette Katoto complete the 20-strong shortlist.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place on October 17 in Paris, two months earlier than its conventional date.

For the first time in the history of the award, the Ballon d'Or will be given based on results and performances of the previous season, rather than the last calendar year.

Last year's winner Alexia Putellas has been nominated again despite missing out on Euro 2022

Ballon d'Or 2022 Nominees

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Marie Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (Washington)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Alex Morgan (San Diego)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)