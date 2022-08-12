Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.

Deputies say a good samaritan called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the three were at a rest park on I-65 at the 148 NB mile marker.

When deputies arrived, they found the three "being held against their will" by a 27-year-old Greenfield man. Lawrence Police had also responded to a call in their jurisdiction searching for the woman.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the three were found uninjured and are now safe.

The man was taken into custody. WRTV is not naming him because no formal charges have been filed.

"This morning is another great example of teamwork between the community and law enforcement," Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielsen said in a statement.