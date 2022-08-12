ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0hF9rDLh00

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.

Deputies say a good samaritan called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the three were at a rest park on I-65 at the 148 NB mile marker.

When deputies arrived, they found the three "being held against their will" by a 27-year-old Greenfield man. Lawrence Police had also responded to a call in their jurisdiction searching for the woman.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the three were found uninjured and are now safe.

The man was taken into custody. WRTV is not naming him because no formal charges have been filed.

"This morning is another great example of teamwork between the community and law enforcement," Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielsen said in a statement.

WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and […]
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

