Effective: 2022-08-17 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s, in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Clarkston Heights, Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Waha, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Peola, Lapwai, Anatone, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the advisory may later need to be extended through Sunday.

LEWIS COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO