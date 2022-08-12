Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage on lockdown ‘after armed man tries to enter building’

THOMPSON Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage has been put on lockdown after an armed man reportedly tried to enter the building, police say.

The authorities said they weren't able to find the suspect, but they did find a suspicious package.

A school in El Mirage had undergone a lockdown on Friday Credit: abc15

Staff members of the school had called the authorities on Friday at around 10.30am to report a suspicious man with a gun trying to enter the building.

Aerial footage had shown people outside of the Arizona school and several police cars on the scene.

One individual was seen on a stretcher being taken to an ambulance, ABC15 reported.

Once the police arrived to the scene, the suspect fled and police were unable to find him after hearing conflicting witness reports of where the man was headed.

As police checked the hallways, they found a suspicious package and had a technician analyze it.

Students and staff that were close to the package were relocated as well.

After the technician analyzed the package, the package was found to be safe.

The lockdown was soon lifted after police checked out the scene.

The Dysart Unified School District had also placed other schools on lockdown during the incident, but those have also since been lifted.

Those schools included: Dysart Middle, Dysart High, Surprise Elementary, Riverview, El Mirage, and Sundown Mountain.

Students were reunited with their families around 12pm, according to media footage.

Some parents started to become confrontational with police as they wanted to go get their kids before police would allow them.

These confrontations escalated and three people were arrested as a result, including one individual who was in possession of a gun on school grounds.

Lieutenant Jimy Chavez from the El Mirage Police Department said this individual will be charged.

Police have said that all the students are safe following the incident and that there is no longer a threat.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

"It was a very chaotic situation," Lieutenant Chavez said.