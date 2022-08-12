Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Authorities release name of local motorcyclist killed in crash
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
KTVB
Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
