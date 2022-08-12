Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man appears in court after allegedly stealing a car from a local business
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court last week after he allegedly stole a company car from a business owner. Aaron Paul Stanton, 25, was charged with felony grand theft after the owner of Alpha Graphics reported a car as missing. Idaho Falls Police received a report on...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from local home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman recently appeared in court after she was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Idaho Falls home. Catherine Hernandez, 40, was charged with two counts of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing jewelry, football helmets and...
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man
A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
eastidahonews.com
‘You can’t embezzle money that you own.’ Charges dropped against man accused of embezzling nearly $300k
IDAHO FALLS – The charges against a man who was accused of embezzling almost $300,000 from his shared company have been dropped. Kevin Wayne Ball, 43, was charged with felony grand theft in January 2019 after his business partner at Alpha Sod says he learned that Ball had allegedly taken undisclosed payments of $272,902.73 during a four-year period and deposited the money into a secret bank account.
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
eastidahonews.com
Toddler alerts two sleeping adults that house is on fire
IDAHO FALLS — Thanks to a toddler alerting two adults who were sleeping in a home that caught fire, they were able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters responded Tuesday before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
KTVB
Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver
BOISE, Idaho — A Bancroft man was killed after striking a deer while on his motorcycle and then being run over on Highway 30 near McCammon Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). Just before midnight, the 58-year-old man was riding westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
bulletin-news.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
eastidahonews.com
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip
REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial
AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
oilcity.news
Motorcycle driver dies after launching off cliff near Wyoming Highway 22
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after going off of a cliff next to Wyoming Highway 22 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2. The crash occurred south of Jackson when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate an uphill curve at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 22.
