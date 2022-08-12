ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Valley, ID

eastidahonews.com

Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
svinews.com

Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man

A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
THAYNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash

A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
eastidahonews.com

‘You can’t embezzle money that you own.’ Charges dropped against man accused of embezzling nearly $300k

IDAHO FALLS – The charges against a man who was accused of embezzling almost $300,000 from his shared company have been dropped. Kevin Wayne Ball, 43, was charged with felony grand theft in January 2019 after his business partner at Alpha Sod says he learned that Ball had allegedly taken undisclosed payments of $272,902.73 during a four-year period and deposited the money into a secret bank account.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
K2 Radio

Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night

Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
THAYNE, WY
eastidahonews.com

Toddler alerts two sleeping adults that house is on fire

IDAHO FALLS — Thanks to a toddler alerting two adults who were sleeping in a home that caught fire, they were able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters responded Tuesday before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bulletin-news.com

5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20

At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage

Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
eastidahonews.com

RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip

REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial

AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
oilcity.news

Motorcycle driver dies after launching off cliff near Wyoming Highway 22

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after going off of a cliff next to Wyoming Highway 22 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2. The crash occurred south of Jackson when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate an uphill curve at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 22.
JACKSON, WY

