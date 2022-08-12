ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 14th through August 20th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 15, and Tuesday,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TxDOT project, lane closures impacting motorists during week of Aug. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14. WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS I-10 Widening West Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Vehicle crashes into Upper Valley canal; 1 dead, multiple injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley. El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene where we are told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle that was conducting a separate traffic stop, on Upper Valley Road around 6 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sinkhole repairs in central El Paso to take longer than originally expected

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person dead, multiple injured after cars crashes into ditch in El Paso’s upper valley

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after an SUV fell into an irrigation ditch in the upper valley early Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley. El Paso fire crews arrived on the scene first. Water rescue teams were called out to pull eight victims out of the ditch.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso streetcars expand service hours, starting Aug. 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso streetcars will be increasing their hours of operation and days, beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. “Downtown plays a significant role in our […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west.  For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
EL PASO, TX
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Calm before the storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Monday! Expect a calm, warm day before a surge of moisture moves in tomorrow.💧💧💧. Well we had such beautiful weather this past weekend that I wanted to share this picture I took Saturday at Nichols Ranch and Orchards in New Mexico when I went apple picking!🍎🍏🌳
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Highest to lowest paying health care jobs in Las Cruces

(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

29 El Paso Firefighters graduate academy class 100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department hosted its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, where 29 members were sworn in as firefighters. During the ceremony, they were presented with their certificates by Interim Fire Chief Killings and family members pinned on their new badges for the first time. This achievement required months of hard work, […]
EL PASO, TX

