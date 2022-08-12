Read full article on original website
UISD cancels classes due to rain; will resume on Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The rainy conditions caused chaos for thousands of Laredo students who were hoping to get to school on time. The slippery roads and flooded streets forced one school district to make some changes. United ISD announced a delayed start time and eventually ended up cancelling classes...
School closures and delays.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update: After a morning of heavy rain, the United Independent School District (UISD) announced that it would cancel classes for the day and will pick things back up on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LISD says it will continue to have classes as scheduled. Harmony schools announced a delayed...
Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections. The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool. It’s a program that is being used in Laredo. Whatever...
Power outage reported in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - AEP is reporting an outage in west Laredo that is affecting residents as well as the college campus. According to AEP a total of 472 customers in west Laredo are affected. If you have any business to take care of at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh...
City of Laredo officials address flooding issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise. The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions. The heavy rain caused...
Rainy days and Mondays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of wishing and waiting for the rain Mother Nature has finally blessed us with her presence!. On Sunday, we saw intermittent rainfall that lasted well into the evening hours. On Monday morning, the rain started to pick up and even caused heavy flooding all...
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds...
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town. The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, on saturday, August 13, 2022, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.
Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has repaired a large pothole that formed at the I-35 exit ramp to Del Mar. What was initially reported as a sinkhole prompted Laredo Police to close the exit ramp for the safety of the traveling public. Officials say...
Teen travels the world; on track to beat world record
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many 17-year-olds usually go out to the mall or the movies to have fun, but one teen travels the world in his own plane. From Italy to India, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford from Belgium, Europe has seen it all by himself. “I started in Bulgaria and then...
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.
