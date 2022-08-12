Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Man Arrested on I-376 West
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:59 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Ronald Hallas,45, of Elizabeth, PA was arrested for DUI by PA State Police on Friday, August 12 at 10;32 a.m. after they received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Charges are pending against Hallas.
Monaca man arrested for DUI in Aliquippa
(PA State Police File Photo) Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police reported that they stopped a Monaca man for suspicion of DUI last Saturday morning in Aliquippa at the Kennedy Boulevard and Upland Street intersection. According to the report Scott Reynolds, 35, of Monaca will be charged through district court.
VIDEO: Patriot Home Care Deals With Personal Connection In Assisted Independent Living
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We want them to know Patriot is about family.”. Kelly Cope, executive director for Patriot Home Care in Beaver Falls, joined Matt Drzik on the August 15 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about how clients and caretakers at Patriot Home Care learn to engage in a matter that creates more connectivity and understanding towards one another, and how the team at Patriot learns to adapt to that way of communication even when there are struggles.
