(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We want them to know Patriot is about family.”. Kelly Cope, executive director for Patriot Home Care in Beaver Falls, joined Matt Drzik on the August 15 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about how clients and caretakers at Patriot Home Care learn to engage in a matter that creates more connectivity and understanding towards one another, and how the team at Patriot learns to adapt to that way of communication even when there are struggles.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO