RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot.

Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Martin said they were never informed of any reports of gunshots at River Bend and said the child’s mother explained she heard a pop sound and discovered the injury.

According to Martin, an active police investigation is ongoing into the child’s injuries.

It is unknown at this time the condition of the toddler or if any progress has been made in the investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Please find the full statement from Martin below:

Yesterday, an incident occurred where a young child was injured on the trails at River Bend Nature Center. The type of injury was not known at the time. As a result, the ambulance and police were called. His mother explained she heard a pop sound and discovered her son had been injured. We were never informed there was a report of gunshots at River Bend Nature Center. The police evaluated the situation upon arrival and felt it was an isolated incident. The police did not feel an evacuation was necessary due to their analysis of the situation. The trails were closed immediately after the incident occurred. An active police investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Providing a safe environment for our community is a priority for River Bend Nature Center. Liz Martin, Executive Director at River Bend Nature Center

The Wichita Falls Police Department Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 for any information regarding this crime.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information is submitted within the next 48 hours and leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $3,000.

