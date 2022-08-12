Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
UH, Bedford enter mediation over emergency room closing
Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus. The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed...
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FBI seeking records on former South Euclid municipal court judge
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned federal agents went to South Euclid city offices Tuesday demanding documents and videos of council meetings. The FBI served officials with the City of South Euclid subpoenas, seeking information related to the South Euclid Municipal Court under former Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned her position on July 31.
ideastream.org
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Specialized attorney best for malpractice cases
Medical malpractice can cause significant consequences for both patient and provider. When a provider fails to deliver proper care, such acts or negligence may lead to detrimental health issues for the patient, up to and including fatality. When this happens, a patient or their family may consider hiring an attorney to pursue legal action against the provider.
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
Board of Elections certifies recall effort to oust East Cleveland's mayor
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections have certified a petition to recall the mayor of East Cleveland, Brandon King.
Cleveland Jewish News
Suspect identified in South Euclid police shooting
A suspect has been identified in a 3 a.m. Aug. 14 officer-involved shooting in South Euclid. In the incident, the driver of a white vehicle, who has been identified as Carl Keith Hampton Jr., appeared to be passed out with a gun in his lap at Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road before driving forward and striking a police car. Hampton, 37, of Cleveland Heights, is described as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds and bald with brown eyes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood schools updates schedule for public meetings
Beachwood City Schools updated its public meeting schedule after concerns about one meeting scheduled on Sukkot. • Sept. 6 – Bryden Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept. 8 – Hilltop Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept....
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
cleveland19.com
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched to the substation in the area of East 185th Street near Cochran Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.
Parma reminds residents about cost-saving option for electricity bill
PARMA, Ohio -- The city is reminding residents that they can save money on their electricity bills. The roughly 22,000 residents currently signed up through Parma’s Electric Aggregation Program are asked to contact the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) about being dropped back to FirstEnergy’s default service.
Man sentenced for breaking into home, raping woman
A man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
wksu.org
Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood
Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: suspect wanted for breaking into cars at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into cars in the Target parking lot at Steelyard Commons is on the loose, and detectives need help finding him. Police said the male suspect was seen getting out of the red truck shown in the photo below before...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Texts suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 15:. Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout. Akron Metro RTA providing free fares through Aug. 20. Reports show ‘epic failure’ at Cuyahoga County children services office. Mahoning Valley school buses to roll on despite shortage...
West Nile Virus found in 8 Cuyahoga County communities
Northeast Ohio residents may want to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
