Bedford, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

UH, Bedford enter mediation over emergency room closing

Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus. The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FBI seeking records on former South Euclid municipal court judge

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned federal agents went to South Euclid city offices Tuesday demanding documents and videos of council meetings. The FBI served officials with the City of South Euclid subpoenas, seeking information related to the South Euclid Municipal Court under former Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned her position on July 31.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
ideastream.org

Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Specialized attorney best for malpractice cases

Medical malpractice can cause significant consequences for both patient and provider. When a provider fails to deliver proper care, such acts or negligence may lead to detrimental health issues for the patient, up to and including fatality. When this happens, a patient or their family may consider hiring an attorney to pursue legal action against the provider.
BEACHWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Suspect identified in South Euclid police shooting

A suspect has been identified in a 3 a.m. Aug. 14 officer-involved shooting in South Euclid. In the incident, the driver of a white vehicle, who has been identified as Carl Keith Hampton Jr., appeared to be passed out with a gun in his lap at Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road before driving forward and striking a police car. Hampton, 37, of Cleveland Heights, is described as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds and bald with brown eyes.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood schools updates schedule for public meetings

Beachwood City Schools updated its public meeting schedule after concerns about one meeting scheduled on Sukkot. • Sept. 6 – Bryden Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept. 8 – Hilltop Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept....
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood

Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
CLEVELAND, OH

