Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
NYS Music
Holy Wave Floods the Bug Jar with Scintillating Sound
Holy Wave, a quintet out of Austin, made a stop at the Bug Jar in Rochester last Wednesday. The stage filled with various keyboards which laid the baseline for much of what the band presented during their set. Sounds layered upon sounds, waves in phase and out. Syncopation shifted and suddenly a united front became polyrhythmic. Their head-swaying psychedelia perfectly matched the venue’s aesthetic. Colorful squiggly waves filled the walls; colorful waves squiggled forth from the speakers. Retro furnishings hung upside down from the ceiling, while the band took nostalgia and flipped it on it’s head.
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 17 With Performance by 'Mambo Kings'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 17, at 7:00 p.m. featuring latin jazz band, Mambo Kings. The concert is free to the public.
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
websterontheweb.com
Jazz Festival and mini street fair come to Webster Village this weekend
Get ready to dance in the streets and in the pubs this weekend, when the Webster Jazz Festival returns to the village, with great music, food, drink, a mini-street fair and — this year — t-shirts!. The Webster Jazz Festival will stretch over two days this Friday and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disgusting Video Shows Employee Spitting On Food In Rochester Restaurant
A shocking video making the rounds on social media that was filmed in a popular Western New York restaurant is making stomachs churn. The cringy video allegedly took place in the kitchen of Blu Wolf Bistro on Park Avenue in Rochester, New York. Full disclosure: I showed the video to...
westsidenewsny.com
Time Machine Music Fest in Hilton to support cancer research
The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation will be presenting the Time Machine Music Fest on September 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Creek Lodge and Party House, 447 Manitou Road, Hilton. All are invited to come celebrate life, sing some songs, dance a few dances and do something good to support cancer research.
Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’
Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
RELATED PEOPLE
wnypapers.com
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Local filmmakers looking for actors for new movie
Two filmmakers from Buffalo are looking for actors to be in their new film Conflicted II: The Prequel.
spectrumlocalnews.com
World traveler from Rochester hopes to inspire others to follow her budget-friendly path
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is living her best life, doing what most of us only dream of. But how do you travel the world on a modest salary? Budgeting. Kris Dreessen has been traveling since she was a kid. It’s a trail that’s taken her all around the world — literally.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
iheart.com
Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate
The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Community Missions launches 'Girls Circle' at Kenan Center
Community Missions has launched its “Girls Circle” at the Kenan Center, marking the girls empowerment program’s first foray into eastern Niagara County. Sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the month of August. Community Missions began offering “Girls Circle” in 2016, thanks to funding from...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Comments / 2