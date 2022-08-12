ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NYS Music

Holy Wave Floods the Bug Jar with Scintillating Sound

Holy Wave, a quintet out of Austin, made a stop at the Bug Jar in Rochester last Wednesday. The stage filled with various keyboards which laid the baseline for much of what the band presented during their set. Sounds layered upon sounds, waves in phase and out. Syncopation shifted and suddenly a united front became polyrhythmic. Their head-swaying psychedelia perfectly matched the venue’s aesthetic. Colorful squiggly waves filled the walls; colorful waves squiggled forth from the speakers. Retro furnishings hung upside down from the ceiling, while the band took nostalgia and flipped it on it’s head.
ROCHESTER, NY
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Orchard Park, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Time Machine Music Fest in Hilton to support cancer research

The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation will be presenting the Time Machine Music Fest on September 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Creek Lodge and Party House, 447 Manitou Road, Hilton. All are invited to come celebrate life, sing some songs, dance a few dances and do something good to support cancer research.
HILTON, NY
Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’

Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
James Hetfield
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY
#Western New York#Linus Music#Entertain#Enter Sandman#Highmark Stadium#Guns N Roses#The Metallica Family
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate

The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Metallica
Community Missions launches 'Girls Circle' at Kenan Center

Community Missions has launched its “Girls Circle” at the Kenan Center, marking the girls empowerment program’s first foray into eastern Niagara County. Sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the month of August. Community Missions began offering “Girls Circle” in 2016, thanks to funding from...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY

