Times-Union Newspaper
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Grant Challenge Success For Miller Sunset Pavilion Fireplace
WINONA LAKE - Donors’ contributions are helping to make an ice skating rink in Kosciusko County a reality. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting was held at the Miller Sunset Pavilion fireplace to celebrate the donors who helped match the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority through the CreatINg Places grant program. The Patronicity program offered $50,000 in matching funds, but only if a total of $50,000 was raised in community support, according to a news release from the Pavilion Committee.
Times-Union Newspaper
LARE Grants To Benefit 25 Lake And Stream Projects
Twenty Indiana counties will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1,291,900 in grants awarded by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR‘s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program. The grants will fund projects benefiting seven lakes and 17 rivers and streams across Indiana. Most of...
Times-Union Newspaper
United Way’s Big Give Delivers For Kids
United Way and Bowen Health Clinic led the 2022 Big Give and delivered more than 2,000 bags of school supplies this August. Driven by more than 40 companies, churches and individuals, the United Way initiative will produce over 100 bags of school supplies to all 20 elementary schools in the area. United Way is committed to making sure every student begins school ready for success, according to a news release from United Way.
Times-Union Newspaper
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance At Tippy Raises $73K
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance at Tippy, the local nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success, according to a news release from TWF. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director...
abc57.com
Free health screenings in Kosciusko County on Saturday
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko Community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
Times-Union Newspaper
Deadline Nearing For TWF’s ‘Memories Of The Watershed’ Contest
Preserving the lakes and streams of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed for the future of our region is important to The Watershed Foundation. And, in honor of their 25th anniversary, they are hoping to preserve the memories of those in our watershed as well. As part of their 25th anniversary celebration,...
Times-Union Newspaper
GOP Hosts Annual Trivia Night Sept. 22
The Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee and the Kosciusko County Young Republicans will host their third annual Trivia Night fundraiser at Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining, 309 S. Main St., Leesburg, on Sept. 22. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to order...
WNDU
Warsaw’s aviation program takes students to the skies
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - There is an amazing class being offered at Warsaw Community High School that is engaging students in a way that truly sets them up for success. Christine Karsten stopped by the Goshen Municipal Airport to learn more about their “Aviation Grounds School Program” and get a little lesson of my own.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace President To Speak At Men Following Christ Event Aug. 27
WINONA LAKE – Men Following Christ, a local organization committed to equipping, encouraging and empowering men to be passionately devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, announced that Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm will be the keynote speaker at their next meeting Aug. 27. The meeting will include breakfast fellowship,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
95.3 MNC
Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next
Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
Times-Union Newspaper
Laura Lee Saldana
Laura Lee Method Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 15, 1956, to Donald Method and Patricia Addair. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Laura. Per Laura’s wishes, no public services will be held.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.16.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:56 a.m. Sunday - Sabrina Danielle Whitaker, 28, of 1736 W. CR 1200S, Silver Lake, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more. Bond: $700. • 11:56 a.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
City To Work On Porter Street
The city of Warsaw Street Department will begin working on Porter Street, from West Street to Lake Street this week. The milling machine will arrive Tuesday, Aug. 16 and paving will begin a few days later, according to the city. On street parking will not be allowed Tuesday, Aug. 16...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
Times-Union Newspaper
'Smash Out Cancer' Event Set For Saturday In Akron
AKRON - Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders, a ministry of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, will have a “Smash Out Cancer” event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St., Akron. It is 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosciusko and Fulton counties’...
wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board Hires New Superintendent
The Starke County Parks and Recreation Board members appointed a new park superintendent during their meeting this week. Starke County Park Board President Richard Ballard said there were nine candidates who submitted applications for the position of superintendent. The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Tracy Williams...
