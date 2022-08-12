United Way and Bowen Health Clinic led the 2022 Big Give and delivered more than 2,000 bags of school supplies this August. Driven by more than 40 companies, churches and individuals, the United Way initiative will produce over 100 bags of school supplies to all 20 elementary schools in the area. United Way is committed to making sure every student begins school ready for success, according to a news release from United Way.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO