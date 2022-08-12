Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll
Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
Jordan Woods Serves As A Bridesmaid In Nala Wayans' Lavish Italian Wedding!
Nala Wayans, daughter of Daphne and Keenan Ivory Wayans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, by her side. Nala and her now husband, William Robillard Cole, wed at Lake Cuomo with family and friends. The 26-year-old renowned model is the second eldest of four siblings, including Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Reba McEntire Partnering Up With Lifetime For New Movie
Every good partnership deserves to be replicated, especially in the movie industry, because when actors strike wonderful stage chemistry, there is no telling the heights of success that awaits their production. Reba McEntire and Lifetime was a partnership that enjoyed huge success when they co-produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Hence, it is no surprise that Lifetime has decided to work with McEntire again on her new movie, The Hammer. Another successful partnership that will be replicated in The Hammer is the partnership between McEntire and her Reba series co-star, Melissa Peterman.
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
Gospel Icon Dorinda Clark-Cole Says ‘Y’all Leave Beyoncé Alone’ After ‘Renaissance’ Sample Controversy
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance has been the talk of the town amid its recent release, earning rave reviews, while conversely facing backlash due to the samples used. Recently, Church of God in Christ Bishop Patrick Wooten was compelled to drag Bey during one of his sermons to...
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos
Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen to Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz After Shep Rose Split
A new crossover? Taylor Ann Green expressed interest in Tom Schwartz following her split from Shep Rose — and Andy Cohen is down to play matchmaker. “Is there anyone in the Bravoverse that either of you would like for me to set you up with?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host asked Green, […]
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
Maren Morris Reveals She Received a Callback for the Musical 'Wicked' : 'I Am in Tears'
Maren Morris is one step closer to the Land of Oz!. The singer, 32 — who previously expressed her dreams of starring as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked — revealed Thursday that she received a callback for the hit musical. "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in...
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”
This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Terminal List Creator Says Critics Hated the Series Because 'There's Not Woke Stuff Shoved Into It'
The Terminal List star Chris Pratt recently made headlines when he boasted on Instagram that his new Prime Video series had significant viewership despite "woke critics" giving the show negative reviews. Creator, executive producer, and author Jack Carr, who wrote the book on which The Terminal List is based, is also speaking out against critics.
Phaedra Parks Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Ex Apollo Nida Amid Romance Rumors
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks has a friendly co-parenting relationship with her ex, Apollo Nida, and that’s it. “Apollo and I are done. We have no plans to get back together,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after speculation suggested that she and Apollo may be giving their relationship another chance. The reality star, 48, and her former spouse, 43, were legally married between 2009 and 2017, but they were also separated for several years before their divorce was finalized, as Apollo served time in prison for identity theft and fraud, per Bravo. Reconciliation rumors buzzed after Phaedra posed with Apollo and their son, Dylan, in back-to-school photos that she shared as he began 4th grade on Aug. 1. Phaedra and Apollo, who also have a 12-year-old son Ayden together, are nothing more than co-parents, however.
Some People Had The Exact Reaction Mike Wolfe Asked Them Not To Have After Sharing News Of Ex American Pickers Co-Star Frank Fritz’s Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe shared the news that Frank Fritz had recently been hospitalized. Some people were not happy about how it played out.
