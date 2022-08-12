ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Popculture

Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
BET

Jordan Woods Serves As A Bridesmaid In Nala Wayans' Lavish Italian Wedding!

Nala Wayans, daughter of Daphne and Keenan Ivory Wayans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, by her side. Nala and her now husband, William Robillard Cole, wed at Lake Cuomo with family and friends. The 26-year-old renowned model is the second eldest of four siblings, including Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory.
DoYouRemember?

Reba McEntire Partnering Up With Lifetime For New Movie

Every good partnership deserves to be replicated, especially in the movie industry, because when actors strike wonderful stage chemistry, there is no telling the heights of success that awaits their production. Reba McEntire and Lifetime was a partnership that enjoyed huge success when they co-produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Hence, it is no surprise that Lifetime has decided to work with McEntire again on her new movie, The Hammer. Another successful partnership that will be replicated in The Hammer is the partnership between McEntire and her Reba series co-star, Melissa Peterman.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos

Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Phaedra Parks Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Ex Apollo Nida Amid Romance Rumors

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks has a friendly co-parenting relationship with her ex, Apollo Nida, and that’s it. “Apollo and I are done. We have no plans to get back together,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after speculation suggested that she and Apollo may be giving their relationship another chance. The reality star, 48, and her former spouse, 43, were legally married between 2009 and 2017, but they were also separated for several years before their divorce was finalized, as Apollo served time in prison for identity theft and fraud, per Bravo. Reconciliation rumors buzzed after Phaedra posed with Apollo and their son, Dylan, in back-to-school photos that she shared as he began 4th grade on Aug. 1. Phaedra and Apollo, who also have a 12-year-old son Ayden together, are nothing more than co-parents, however.
