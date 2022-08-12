Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks has a friendly co-parenting relationship with her ex, Apollo Nida, and that’s it. “Apollo and I are done. We have no plans to get back together,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after speculation suggested that she and Apollo may be giving their relationship another chance. The reality star, 48, and her former spouse, 43, were legally married between 2009 and 2017, but they were also separated for several years before their divorce was finalized, as Apollo served time in prison for identity theft and fraud, per Bravo. Reconciliation rumors buzzed after Phaedra posed with Apollo and their son, Dylan, in back-to-school photos that she shared as he began 4th grade on Aug. 1. Phaedra and Apollo, who also have a 12-year-old son Ayden together, are nothing more than co-parents, however.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO