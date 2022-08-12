Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
How to Eat & Drink Like a Local in Colorado Springs
Colorado’s second-largest city has delicious eats and sips to accompany its breathtaking alpine landscapes. The rising cost of living in Denver has inspired natives and transplants alike to seek homes in nearby cities like Colorado Springs, CO, a metropolis located about 70 miles south of the capital. Colorado Springs is home to 14,115-foot Pikes Peak (the snow-marbled wonder that inspired Katharine Lee Bates “America the Beautiful”) and offers access to some of Colorado’s best outdoor activities — making it a perfect home base for lovers of fresh air and sunshine. But the city’s food and drink scene have also become noteworthy, thanks to the arrival of a new crop of talented chefs, restaurateurs, distillers and other culinary pros in recent years. Read on to learn more about where to satisfy your appetite in Colorado Springs right now.
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
FOX21News.com
Meet Aspen, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Aspen a three-year-old Alaskan Husky mix. HSPPR says Aspen has a calm demeanor, she is great with people, and she is playful and cuddly with people and other dogs making her a good fit for a home that already has pets.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom
COLORADO SPRINGS — A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn’t want something like this to happen to anyone else. “It’s awful and it’s emotional. A lot...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.
A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours
UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Missing Pueblo West man found dead
PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
FOX21News.com
Lighthouse installed in memorial of local boy
COLORADO SPRINGS — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for Liam’s Lighthouse, an installment at the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs. Liam was a baby boy diagnosed with a rare disease – Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). “When he was ten months old, he started showing...
Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery
The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.
“Ten seconds of free fall”: behind the training for Wings of Blue
COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s a feeling like no other. “There’s a lot of adrenaline.” Luke Wojcik is a senior at the US Air Force Academy. He is also a team member of the Wings of Blue. “You get about ten seconds of free fall.” “You feel your heart pumping the whole time and you get […]
FOX21News.com
Behavioral health assistance is just a click away
COLORADO SPRINGS — Throughout the pandemic, telehealth was one of the only means for patients to see their healthcare provider. Now in 2022, consumers like the convenience of meeting virtually, and more Colorado Springs mental health clinics are opening up. To meet the needs of more Coloradans seeking behavioral...
Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly five months without a functioning governing body, the City of Florence now has six new council members. The former city council members resigned en mass last March after 13 Investigates uncovered a sexual harassment scandal and missing taxpayer money at City Hall. At the time, the then council members The post Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation appeared first on KRDO.
Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
