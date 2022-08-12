ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

livability.com

How to Eat & Drink Like a Local in Colorado Springs

Colorado’s second-largest city has delicious eats and sips to accompany its breathtaking alpine landscapes. The rising cost of living in Denver has inspired natives and transplants alike to seek homes in nearby cities like Colorado Springs, CO, a metropolis located about 70 miles south of the capital. Colorado Springs is home to 14,115-foot Pikes Peak (the snow-marbled wonder that inspired Katharine Lee Bates “America the Beautiful”) and offers access to some of Colorado’s best outdoor activities — making it a perfect home base for lovers of fresh air and sunshine. But the city’s food and drink scene have also become noteworthy, thanks to the arrival of a new crop of talented chefs, restaurateurs, distillers and other culinary pros in recent years. Read on to learn more about where to satisfy your appetite in Colorado Springs right now.
FOX21News.com

Meet Aspen, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Aspen a three-year-old Alaskan Husky mix. HSPPR says Aspen has a calm demeanor, she is great with people, and she is playful and cuddly with people and other dogs making her a good fit for a home that already has pets.
KRDO News Channel 13

West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com

Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn’t want something like this to happen to anyone else. “It’s awful and it’s emotional. A lot...
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.

A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
FOX21News.com

Lighthouse installed in memorial of local boy

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for Liam’s Lighthouse, an installment at the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs. Liam was a baby boy diagnosed with a rare disease – Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). “When he was ten months old, he started showing...
FOX21News.com

Behavioral health assistance is just a click away

COLORADO SPRINGS — Throughout the pandemic, telehealth was one of the only means for patients to see their healthcare provider. Now in 2022, consumers like the convenience of meeting virtually, and more Colorado Springs mental health clinics are opening up. To meet the needs of more Coloradans seeking behavioral...
KRDO News Channel 13

Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly five months without a functioning governing body, the City of Florence now has six new council members. The former city council members resigned en mass last March after 13 Investigates uncovered a sexual harassment scandal and missing taxpayer money at City Hall. At the time, the then council members The post Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation appeared first on KRDO.
OutThere Colorado

Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
