Cobb County, GA

Cobb County forecast for Wednesday August 17

The National Weather Service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Wednesday August 17 with a high near 82 degrees. Despite the high chance of rain, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve...
Cobb County weather on Monday August 15

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies until late afternoon here in Cobb County on Monday August 15, followed by a 30 percent chance of shower. The expected high is near 89 degrees. A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the county due to the possibility of isolated to...
Georgia gasoline prices continue to plunge along with national drop

Georgia gasoline prices plunged by 11 cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the steady drop of the past few weeks. Cobb County prices are 17 cents higher than the statewide average, but both are below the national average of $3.96. According to the weekly press release...
Man killed in two-car collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer J. Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road on Sunday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:11 pm.
Cobb County Community Development releases service to schedule building inspections via text message

Cobb County announced on its website that a new service from Cobb County Community Development makes it possible to schedule building inspections via text message. Schedule your next Building Inspection by text! It’s fast and easy!. Community Development’s Development and Inspections Division has streamlined the process of scheduling inspections....
Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls

Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
Kennesaw City Council approves street resurfacing contract; proposed tax cut rejected

A smoother ride is on the horizon for users of eight Kennesaw streets included in the nearly $1.8 million resurfacing contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. that was approved Monday by the City Council. The project also includes the resurfacing of 10 side street aprons that connect to Legacy Park...
First Mableton cityhood forum to be this Wednesday, August 17

The county has organized a community meeting to learn about the proposed City of Mableton that will be on the November ballot. The forum will be hosted by the Austell Community Taskforce and the Mableton Improvement Coalition. Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first...
Cobb BOC zoning meeting this Tuesday, includes controversial St. Benedict’s School expansion

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners zoning hearing will be held next Tuesday, August 16 at 9 a.m. Among the items to be considered is the controversial application Z-78, the rezoning requested by St. Benedict’s Episcopal School that would allow it to build a new facility for middle school students. A decision on the application has been delayed repeatedly, and the rezoning faces opposition from several adjacent and nearby community organizations, including Kennsington Green HOA and the Oakdale Community Association.
Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director

Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
