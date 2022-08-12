The Cobb County Board of Commissioners zoning hearing will be held next Tuesday, August 16 at 9 a.m. Among the items to be considered is the controversial application Z-78, the rezoning requested by St. Benedict’s Episcopal School that would allow it to build a new facility for middle school students. A decision on the application has been delayed repeatedly, and the rezoning faces opposition from several adjacent and nearby community organizations, including Kennsington Green HOA and the Oakdale Community Association.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO