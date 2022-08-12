Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
FOX Sports
Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody's goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored...
Yardbarker
Sounders remain confident with fading RSL ahead
With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Seattle Sounders find themselves in an unfamiliar spot - below the playoff line in MLS' Western Conference. The Sounders (10-12-2, 32 points) entered the weekend just one point back of the West's seventh and final postseason berth. They are within reach of multiple teams ahead of them in the standings heading into Sunday night's match against visiting Real Salt Lake (9-8-7, 34 points).
ESPN
Real Salt Lake edge Sounders thanks to Andrew Brody
Andrew Brody scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute as Real Salt Lake defeated a Western Conference rival on the road for the first time this season with a 2-1 decision against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. Sergio Cordova also tallied for Salt Lake (10-8-7, 37 points), which...
Four first-half goals power Galaxy to victory over Whitecaps
The Galaxy scored four first-half goals for the first time in six years as they earned a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
MLS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Here’s where former BYU star Alex Barcello will begin his professional hoops career
Former BYU Cougars star guard Alex Barcello will formally begin his professional basketball career abroad. Kolossos, a team in the top division of hoops in Greece, announced that it has signed Barcello. Kolossos was previously known as Kolossos Rodou B.C. but is now known as Kolossos H Hotels for sponsorship reasons.
Pac-12 announces weekly pairing for 2022-23 men's basketball season
After a relatively disappointing 2021-22 season during which it missed out on the NCAA tournament, the Oregon men’s basketball program has reloaded with a talented signing class and an intriguing group of transfer portal additions. The Ducks are generating some preseason buzz and could very well be back in...
Joe Neuheisel, son of former football coach Rick Neuheisel, wins Arizona Amateur Championship
Joe Neuheisel is making a name for himself. The son of Rick Neuheisel, who was the head coach of the college football programs at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, won the 98th Arizona Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 victory over Camden Braidech at Desert Mountain Club’s Outlaw Course in Scottsdale on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Why ‘starting fast’ is so crucial for Utah’s offense this season
For Utah, one of the mantras, both uttered and ineffable, during fall camp is “Start Fast.”. That’s not what happened last year, when the Utes’ offense started, shall we say, slow. Utah opened the season against FCS in-state foe Weber State, and though it scored 40 points,...
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
Comments / 0