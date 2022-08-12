ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody's goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored...
Yardbarker

Sounders remain confident with fading RSL ahead

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Seattle Sounders find themselves in an unfamiliar spot - below the playoff line in MLS' Western Conference. The Sounders (10-12-2, 32 points) entered the weekend just one point back of the West's seventh and final postseason berth. They are within reach of multiple teams ahead of them in the standings heading into Sunday night's match against visiting Real Salt Lake (9-8-7, 34 points).
ESPN

Real Salt Lake edge Sounders thanks to Andrew Brody

Andrew Brody scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute as Real Salt Lake defeated a Western Conference rival on the road for the first time this season with a 2-1 decision against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. Sergio Cordova also tallied for Salt Lake (10-8-7, 37 points), which...
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
