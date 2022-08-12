ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Boone County, IN
Boone County, IN
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County

At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
Police looking for drivers in 2 deadly weekend hit-and-runs

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two drivers wanted for deadly hit-and-runs that happened over the weekend, when two bicyclists were killed in separate crashes on the east side. Part of a bike brake was lying near the road where 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant died Sunday night. Sam Weber...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and […]
CARMEL, IN
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 67-year-old Emily Johnson. Police said Johnson was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Police, fire departments get embedded athletic trainers

GREENWOOD, Ind — Some local police and fire departments have a new employee on station. Just like a football or basketball team, there's now an athletic trainer working full-time, embedded at the police station or firehouse. It's a program that's growing throughout central Indiana, keeping first responders healthy and...
GREENWOOD, IN
