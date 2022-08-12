Read full article on original website
2 Hendricks County deputies injured in pursuit of domestic violence suspect
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A 51-year-old Avon man, accused of domestic violence, was arrested on nearly a dozen preliminary charges for a Monday police chase that left two deputies injured. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office said both deputies were released from the hospital late Monday afternoon. Hendricks County sheriff's...
Hendricks County deputy hurt after vehicle rammed by suspect in pursuit
A Hendricks County Sheriff's deputy was injured early Monday when he crashed during a pursuit, an official says.
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Rammed While Attempting to Apprehend Domestic Violence Suspect
AVON- On 08/15/2022 at approximately 5:33am, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a woman who had been reportedly strangled on Greenbriar Dr. near Avon. While deputies responded, they were advised that the male suspect was leaving the residence in his truck. The suspect was later identified...
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
15-year-old seriously injured in shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash on southeast side that killed bicyclist
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday evening. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue. An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, identified Monday as...
Police looking for drivers in 2 deadly weekend hit-and-runs
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two drivers wanted for deadly hit-and-runs that happened over the weekend, when two bicyclists were killed in separate crashes on the east side. Part of a bike brake was lying near the road where 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant died Sunday night. Sam Weber...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while biking on Indy's southeast side
A bicyclist was killed late Sunday when a driver hit him on the city's southeast side and fled the scene, police say.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and […]
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 67-year-old Emily Johnson. Police said Johnson was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at...
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
Police, fire departments get embedded athletic trainers
GREENWOOD, Ind — Some local police and fire departments have a new employee on station. Just like a football or basketball team, there's now an athletic trainer working full-time, embedded at the police station or firehouse. It's a program that's growing throughout central Indiana, keeping first responders healthy and...
