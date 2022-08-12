ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Common Street lane to be closed in New Braunfels from Aug. 15-17

The inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) From Aug. 15-17, the inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve located at the intersection of Common Street and Central Avenue. The constriction will be completed by New Braunfels Utilities contractor MGC as part of the city of New Braunfels' citywide roadway project.
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Comal County employees to receive pay increase

The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 8% wage increase, which will be effective Sept. 8. (Community Impact Newspaper) The Comal County Commissioners Court approved an 8% pay increase for all Comal County employees effective Sept. 3. An in-house analysis shows Comal County was paying much lower than market demand, leading it with trouble filling open positions.
KTSA

Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County asking for help in locating a missing teenager. 15 year old Priseis Thomas of Center Point was last seen by her family July 30. It’s believed she may be hiding from family members and her parents are hoping she will...
KERR COUNTY, TX

Community Policy