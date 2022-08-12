Disney World prepares for fall, Halloween with decorations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for fall and Halloween with seasonal decorations, placed at Magic Kingdom this week.

Main Street USA at the park was transformed with pumpkins, fall foliage and garlands. Disney World recently released video of the decorations.

The theme part giant also revealed special treats for Halloween this week.

Halloween at Magic Kingdom starts with “Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party” begins Aug. 12 and runs on select dates through Oct. 31. Tickets are available online.

