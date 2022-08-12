Read full article on original website
The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma
The Giants are paying receiver Kenny Golladay like a top-shelf receiver. But given his lack of production commensurate with his contract, is the team developing a case of buyer's remorse?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
Patriots-Panthers fight leads to ejections and fan being injured
A joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers descended into a brawl that left a fan injured and led to several players being ejected from the field. The Panthers’ All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey became incensed after what he considered a cheap hit by New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr on the sidelines. McCaffrey threw the ball at Wise and a scuffle ensued that involved several players and travelled into the stands.
Cleveland Browns sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller
BEREA − The Browns added to their offensive line room on Wednesday when they signed tackle Wyatt Miller. Miller had been waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 26-year-old Miller has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, 49ers and Panthers, although he has not appeared...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Jets rookie WR names 1 big difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
There is a strong likelihood that Joe Flacco starts for the New York Jets in Week 1, and Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson might be OK with that. Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus he suffered during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks.
NFL
Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury
The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
Yankees fans have hilarious distraction from team’s struggles
It’s no secret across the Major League Baseball world that New York Yankees have not been playing well the past several weeks. The team is riding a three-game losing streak and currently has just a 3-11 record in the month of August. Since the team hasn’t been giving its...
