County Online Planning And Inspections Tools Will Be Down Aug. 17-21
Guilford County’s planning, permitting and inspection system will be unavailable for five days later this month as the county transitions to a new system that’s supposed to be more intuitive and feature-rich. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, Guilford County will transition to a new online planning, permitting and...
First Regular Meeting Of Newly Elected City Council On Tuesday
The first regular meeting of the newly elected Greensboro City Council will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 4:30 p.m. The newly elected City Council is almost identical to the old City Council, so the first meeting of the new City Council shouldn’t be much different from the last meeting of the former City Council.
Guilford County’s Long State Of Emergency Ends Today
Effective as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Guilford County’s COVID-19-induced state of emergency is over. On March 13, 2020, Guilford County government declared a countywide emergency due to fears of COVID-19. That two-and-a-half-year hiatus in normal county operations due to that declaration is now in the history books. The declaration allowed county government to suspend laws, require special precautions of citizens and apply for aid from the state and federal governments.
Schools Have $2 Billion To Spend And New Committee Will Help Spend It
Guilford County Schools has two pools of money from school bonds – $300 million from the 2020 election and $1.7 billion from the May 2022 election for a grand total of $2 billion. Now, nearly two years after the 2020 bonds passed, a Joint Capital/Facilities Committee has been formed...
Battle Lines Being Drawn On Attempting To Solve Downtown Homeless Issue
Battle lines are being drawn on the issue of what to do about the growing homeless population in downtown Greensboro. President of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny is attempting to take some positive action toward ameliorating the problem. City Manager Tai Jaijeoba has been...
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week
The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
Gwen Frisby Fulton: Housing is a big business…and a big problem | Country and regional news
I brought banana bread to my mom, who had just moved down the street. I told her I meant to keep her warm, but time was running out. She smiled and said she liked it warm, so she warmed it up in the microwave. She explained that there was only a microwave in her kitchen because the stove was not included in the rent. I told her I would open my eyes to someone selling one.
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler
From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
2 the rescue: Meet Sand
Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Recent deputy-involved shootings taking a toll on Piedmont Triad law enforcement
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The recent deputy-involved shootings over the past few weeks in North Carolina have taken a toll on law enforcement in the Piedmont Triad. Departments are discussing ways to keep their teams safe. FOX8 crews did a ride-along with Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and a sergeant with the Guilford County […]
Thomasville residents concerned over discolored water
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Something in the water is baffling many people in Thomasville. For about a month, some people living in the area have experienced yellow and brown dingy water. While the issue has happened before, the director of wastewater management has never seen the issue last this long in his 40 years with […]
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
