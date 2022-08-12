ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

County Online Planning And Inspections Tools Will Be Down Aug. 17-21

Guilford County’s planning, permitting and inspection system will be unavailable for five days later this month as the county transitions to a new system that’s supposed to be more intuitive and feature-rich. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, Guilford County will transition to a new online planning, permitting and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

First Regular Meeting Of Newly Elected City Council On Tuesday

The first regular meeting of the newly elected Greensboro City Council will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 4:30 p.m. The newly elected City Council is almost identical to the old City Council, so the first meeting of the new City Council shouldn’t be much different from the last meeting of the former City Council.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County’s Long State Of Emergency Ends Today

Effective as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Guilford County’s COVID-19-induced state of emergency is over. On March 13, 2020, Guilford County government declared a countywide emergency due to fears of COVID-19. That two-and-a-half-year hiatus in normal county operations due to that declaration is now in the history books. The declaration allowed county government to suspend laws, require special precautions of citizens and apply for aid from the state and federal governments.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

Battle Lines Being Drawn On Attempting To Solve Downtown Homeless Issue

Battle lines are being drawn on the issue of what to do about the growing homeless population in downtown Greensboro. President of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny is attempting to take some positive action toward ameliorating the problem. City Manager Tai Jaijeoba has been...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week

The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
tornadopix.com

Gwen Frisby Fulton: Housing is a big business…and a big problem | Country and regional news

I brought banana bread to my mom, who had just moved down the street. I told her I meant to keep her warm, but time was running out. She smiled and said she liked it warm, so she warmed it up in the microwave. She explained that there was only a microwave in her kitchen because the stove was not included in the rent. I told her I would open my eyes to someone selling one.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler

From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Sand

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville residents concerned over discolored water

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Something in the water is baffling many people in Thomasville. For about a month, some people living in the area have experienced yellow and brown dingy water. While the issue has happened before, the director of wastewater management has never seen the issue last this long in his 40 years with […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

