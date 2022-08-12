With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Seattle Sounders find themselves in an unfamiliar spot - below the playoff line in MLS' Western Conference. The Sounders (10-12-2, 32 points) entered the weekend just one point back of the West's seventh and final postseason berth. They are within reach of multiple teams ahead of them in the standings heading into Sunday night's match against visiting Real Salt Lake (9-8-7, 34 points).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO