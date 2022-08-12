ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

FOX Sports

Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody's goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored...
Yardbarker

Sounders remain confident with fading RSL ahead

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Seattle Sounders find themselves in an unfamiliar spot - below the playoff line in MLS' Western Conference. The Sounders (10-12-2, 32 points) entered the weekend just one point back of the West's seventh and final postseason berth. They are within reach of multiple teams ahead of them in the standings heading into Sunday night's match against visiting Real Salt Lake (9-8-7, 34 points).
