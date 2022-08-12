Mary Ann Snider, age 89, died at her home in Needham, MA on Aug. 13, 2022. For nearly a quarter century, Mary Ann and her late husband Stanley Snider, via Stanmar, Inc. and its wholly owned local subsidiary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, were one of the largest private employers in Vermont and helped turn the town of Cambridge, where the resort was the largest taxpayer and employer, into a resort town. Mary Ann was the “mar” in Stanmar, the company they jointly formed shortly after they were married in 1954.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO