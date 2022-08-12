Read full article on original website
Related
Woos & Smith: Vermont must defend and expand abortion rights
We, the people, have to demand reproductive justice, and we have to build a mass, independent movement to win it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woos & Smith: Vermont must defend and expand abortion rights.
VTDigger
Amendment poorly written, extreme, unnecessary
On Nov. 8, Vermonters will vote on whether to add the following proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution: Article 22 (Personal Reproductive Liberty) That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
As interest rates rise, first-time and local home buyers are being 'frozen out'
“Our locals are totally priced out,” said a realtor in southern Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: As interest rates rise, first-time and local home buyers are being 'frozen out'.
YWP: I Write Everything
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is ‘I Write Everything’ by Charlotte Dodds, 17, of Burlington. ‘Boots’ artwork by Lauren McCabe, 16, of South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: I Write Everything.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VTDigger
Mary Ann (Kane) Snider, one of Vermont's largest employers, developer of Smugglers' Notch Resort, great-grandmother
Mary Ann Snider, age 89, died at her home in Needham, MA on Aug. 13, 2022. For nearly a quarter century, Mary Ann and her late husband Stanley Snider, via Stanmar, Inc. and its wholly owned local subsidiary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, were one of the largest private employers in Vermont and helped turn the town of Cambridge, where the resort was the largest taxpayer and employer, into a resort town. Mary Ann was the “mar” in Stanmar, the company they jointly formed shortly after they were married in 1954.
Fred Baser: The affordable housing crisis — how come, and solutions￼
The housing picture that has led to today’s “crisis” has evolved over many decades. Fixing it will take courage. It is worth ruffling some feathers to make shelter available to all. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fred Baser: The affordable housing crisis — how come, and solutions￼.
VTDigger
Time to return to single-payer path
The Green Mountain Care Board just approved double-digit rate hikes for Blue Cross Blue Shield and MVP Health. Blue Cross gets an 11.7% rate hike for small businesses and an 11.4% increase for individual and family coverage. MVP gets an 18.3% hike for small group plans and 19.3% for individual and family plans.
Comments / 0