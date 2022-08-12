ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Amendment poorly written, extreme, unnecessary

On Nov. 8, Vermonters will vote on whether to add the following proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution: Article 22 (Personal Reproductive Liberty) That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
YWP: I Write Everything

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is ‘I Write Everything’ by Charlotte Dodds, 17, of Burlington. ‘Boots’ artwork by Lauren McCabe, 16, of South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: I Write Everything.
Mary Ann (Kane) Snider, one of Vermont's largest employers, developer of Smugglers' Notch Resort, great-grandmother

Mary Ann Snider, age 89, died at her home in Needham, MA on Aug. 13, 2022. For nearly a quarter century, Mary Ann and her late husband Stanley Snider, via Stanmar, Inc. and its wholly owned local subsidiary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, were one of the largest private employers in Vermont and helped turn the town of Cambridge, where the resort was the largest taxpayer and employer, into a resort town. Mary Ann was the “mar” in Stanmar, the company they jointly formed shortly after they were married in 1954.
Time to return to single-payer path

The Green Mountain Care Board just approved double-digit rate hikes for Blue Cross Blue Shield and MVP Health. Blue Cross gets an 11.7% rate hike for small businesses and an 11.4% increase for individual and family coverage. MVP gets an 18.3% hike for small group plans and 19.3% for individual and family plans.
