OSWEGO — A battle for a fort and a monument to commemorate it finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday during a dedication ceremony in Oswego. City officials and historians gathered at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets at 3 p.m. to mark the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering of Fort Oswego to the French. A crowd of nearly 40 people turned out for the event.

