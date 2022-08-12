Read full article on original website
Oswego County part of statewide high visibility engagement campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall has announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end...
‘We are so fortunate to have a rich history’: Oswego holds French-Indian War monument dedication
OSWEGO — A battle for a fort and a monument to commemorate it finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday during a dedication ceremony in Oswego. City officials and historians gathered at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets at 3 p.m. to mark the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering of Fort Oswego to the French. A crowd of nearly 40 people turned out for the event.
Charles H. Treadwell: longtime Oswego educator and masonic leader
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fifth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Two great passions dominated Charles Treadwell’s public life: education of Oswego’s girls and boys and Masonry....
Health department: Guard against rabies infection
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director...
Oswego Homeschool Association presenting sold-out ‘Annie Jr.’ production
OSWEGO — The Oswego Homeschool Association is presenting two nights of “Annie Jr.” at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on Aug. 19-20 at 7:00 p.m. Both nights of the production are completely sold out, according to Oswego Homeschool Association member Mary Simmons. There were 90 tickets for sale for each showing, which sold out within six hours, she said.
