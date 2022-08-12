Read full article on original website
Isaah Crocker dedicates his season to fallen friend Spencer Webb
Oregon wideout Isaah Crocker made it clear on Thursday that he’s happy to be playing his fifth-straight season for the Ducks. Arriving in 2018 as a four-star receiver, Crocker has just seven catches throughout his career at Oregon, but remains ten toes down in Eugene. “For me, I wanted...
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Four star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announces commitment to Oregon
Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day 10
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
Preseason Polls Highlight Oregon State's Difficult 2022 Football Schedule
The two most widely circulated college football ranking polls have released their first iteration of the 2022 season; the USA TODAY Coaches Poll was published on August 8th and the AP Poll results were announced on August 15th. While preseason rankings are never perfect, they are often fairly predictive of regular season success.
No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle
Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
