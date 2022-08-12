ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt will join Ryan Gosling in a movie version of the 1980s action TV series The Fall Guy which starred Lee Majors

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Emily Blunt has joined the cast of the film adaptation of The Fall Guy.

The news about the 39-year-old actress was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was noted that the movie would also star Ryan Gosling.

The forthcoming feature will be based on the 1980s television series of the same name and it is set to be helmed by John Wick director David Leitch.

Signing on: Emily Blunt has joined the cast of the forthcoming film adaptation of The Fall Guy; she is seen in 2015

The Fall Guy, which premiered in 1981, was centered on a stunt man who led a double life as a bounty hunter.

The cast of the program was led by Lee Majors of Six Million Dollar Man fame and also included Heather Thomas and Markie Post.

The Fall Guy ran for a total of five seasons, the last of which concluded in 1986.

Development on the film adaptation of the program initially began in 2010, and Martin Campbell was eyed as its director.

Leading man: The news about the 39-year-old actress was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was noted that the movie would also star Ryan Gosling; he is seen in July

The project was later shopped around, and it was announced that McG would direct the feature three years later.

At the time, Dwayne Johnson was in negotiations to serve as the feature's lead.

However, both entertainment industry figures left the project, which was picked up by Leitch in 2020, when it was announced that Gosling had signed on to star.

The screenplay for the feature was penned by Drew Pearce, who had previously collaborated with the filmmaker on the 2019 feature Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

Storyline: The Fall Guy, which premiered in 1981, was centered on a stunt man (played by Lee Majors) who led a double life as a bounty hunter; seen with Lindsay Wagner
His iconic wife: Majors pictured in 1975 with spouse Farrah Fawcett who was on Charlie's Angels

Plot details for the current adaptation of the program are being withheld from the public.

In addition to starring in the movie, the Drive star will serve as one of the project's producers.

Physical production on the upcoming feature is scheduled to commence in Australia this coming fall.

The Fall Guy is currently set to make its debut on March 1, 2024.

Heading to work: Physical production on the upcoming feature is scheduled to commence in Australia this coming fall; Blunt is seen in July

