La Mesa, CA

NBC San Diego

Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
La Mesa, CA
La Mesa, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
NBC San Diego

Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing

Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Man, 29, suspected in Ramona murder

RAMONA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man already behind bars now faces charges related to the Aug. 5 shooting death of a man in Ramona, authorities announced Tuesday. Eduardo Contreras was identified as a suspect in the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas on Aug. 15 while in police custody for separate, unrelated charges, according to Lt. Chris Steff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Deputies Had to Go to Jail to Arrest Ramona Murder Suspect

A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a neighbor two weeks ago at the victim's eastern San Diego County home, authorities said Tuesday. Homicide detectives Monday booked 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of Jose...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Killed in Otay Mesa Collision

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a flatbed truck at an Otay Mesa intersection, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at Coronado Avenue and 25th Street, just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Husband Dead, Wife Hospitalized After House Fire in Escondido

One man died and a woman remains hospitalized after they were pulled out of a burning house by firefighters Tuesday in Escondido. The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 5 p.m. along W. 11th Avenue near S. Orange Street according to the Escondido Police Department. The victims --...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect

A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
SAN DIEGO, CA

