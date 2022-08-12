Read full article on original website
Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting
Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in Spring Valley shooting
Man arrested after East County home burglary
A man suspected of burglarizing a woman's East County apartment and performing a sexual act was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
$1,000 Reward for Tips Leading to Arrest in Deadly Shooting at La Mesa Gas Station
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer and an accomplice who shot a man dead at a gas station in La Mesa last Friday. The La Mesa Police Department verified the identity of the victim Monday as Joseph "JC" Curtis. Curtis, a...
Police looking for suspect in College East hit-and-run that injured elderly man
A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.
Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing
Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
Man, 29, suspected in Ramona murder
RAMONA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man already behind bars now faces charges related to the Aug. 5 shooting death of a man in Ramona, authorities announced Tuesday. Eduardo Contreras was identified as a suspect in the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas on Aug. 15 while in police custody for separate, unrelated charges, according to Lt. Chris Steff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorcyclist Killed in Otay Mesa Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a flatbed truck at an Otay Mesa intersection, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at Coronado Avenue and 25th Street, just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not...
38-Year-Old Man Seriously Wounded by Gunfire in Valencia Park
A 38-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday evening after shots rang out in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego. A woman called San Diego Police at 9:55 p.m. to report she heard 10 to 12 gunshots and that her neighbor had suffered a chest wound, said Officer John Buttle. The witness said the gunman had fled in a vehicle.
Man, 72, hurt in College Area hit-and-run collision
A hit-and-run collision in the College Area led to the hospitalization of a security guard late Monday night, San Diego Police said.
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
Husband Dead, Wife Hospitalized After House Fire in Escondido
One man died and a woman remains hospitalized after they were pulled out of a burning house by firefighters Tuesday in Escondido. The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 5 p.m. along W. 11th Avenue near S. Orange Street according to the Escondido Police Department. The victims --...
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Man, Woman Seriously Injured in Fire That Destroyed Escondido Home
Two people were gravely injured Tuesday in a fire that destroyed an Escondido home. The blaze in the 400 block of West 11th Avenue erupted shortly before 5:30 p.m., Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock said. Firefighters arrived to find the single-story house engulfed in flames, Murdock said. Informed that...
Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect
A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
