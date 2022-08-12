ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Four star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announces commitment to Oregon

Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.
EUGENE, OR
SportsGrid

Best Moments in Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Rivalry

Ask anyone in the state of Oregon about how hard feelings and football intertwine, and it won’t take long until the Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers football rivalry is mentioned. These two teams have a longstanding tradition, with the first meeting in 1894. There have been plenty of memorable moments over the years in the 125 meetings since.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12

Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices

Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Dillingham: “I’m a Better OC Because of Lanning’s Defensive Expertise”

Listening to interviews with OC Kenny Dillingham is exciting, and it was even better to see many of his principals on display in the Oregon Spring Game. He is creating a “growth” culture on offense begun by the head coach Dan Lanning, and as an example of this new focus–Coach Dillingham was pleased to hear how Seven McGee spoke of improving more–even after a fabulous Spring Game performance. Wanting the players to be “Addicted to Success,” is quite the mind-set that the Oregon coaches want to develop at Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
sfstandard.com

Sacred Heart Cathedral Linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr.—Ready To Carve Out His Own Path—Commits to Oregon

Mention Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr., and two things quickly come to mind. One is his hulking presence on defense, and the other is his cousin, Joe. Any football player with the last name Mixon automatically turns heads in the Bay Area, and understandably so. Joe starred at Freedom High in Oakley, emerged on the national stage as a running back at Oklahoma and now serves as a key fixture in the backfield for the Cincinnati Bengals, who reached the Super Bowl in February.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year

(Newport, Oregon) – Yet another fun and beloved event on the central Oregon coast makes a return this month, as Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
The Oregonian

Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
NewsBreak
travelswithelle.com

18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR

Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
247Sports

247Sports

