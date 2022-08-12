ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Emotional Video of Angelina Jolie Saying Goodbye to Her College-Bound Daughter is Every Parent Ever

By Thea Glassman
 4 days ago
Pull out that tissue box and settle in. Angelina Jolie sent her 17-year-old daughter Zahara off to college and her reaction was so very relatable. The actress was captured on video being asked how she was feeling as her teen embarks on her first year at Spelman College, and she responded: “I’m going to start crying! I haven’t started crying yet.”

School president Dr. Helene Gayle can be heard reassuring Jolie that there’s still plenty of time left to cry at the next night’s big event, which she quipped was designed to “purposely…induce [tears] — bring it all out.” Jolie responded: “I heard tomorrow night’s the big night. I’m holding it together.” Yup, sounds about right — so many emotions, so many attempts to not outright sob on campus.

Jolie shared the exciting news that her daughter was Spelman-bound on Instagram, when she posted a photo of Zahara posing with a group of her future classmates. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the actress wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

There was also an ultra-sweet video of the mom dancing along with other members of the Spelman family. Jolie can been seen laughing and grooving with a group of parents. It’s clear that the mother-daughter duo is already finding their place in this new, exciting world!

Brad Pitt, Zahara’s dad, shared with Vanity Fair that he’s “proud” of his daughter and this next stage of her life. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” he said. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.” Pitt seemed just as emotional about his daughter’s departure as Jolie did. “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast,” he added. “It brings a tear to the eye.”

Sigh. We totally, totally get it. Here’s to an exciting (and hopefully not too tearful!) start to the upcoming school year.

