ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Montenegro gunman kills 11 on the street; police kill him

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9GB5_0hF9nu9O00

A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG said the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood, which is near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica , it said.

RTCG quoted police sources as saying that the attack came after a family dispute, but gave no further details. Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack but have blocked off the site.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that there had been “an unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje, calling on the nation "to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Montenegro: Gunman kills 11 after family dispute

At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Montenegro#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cetinje#Balkan
CBS Denver

Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw

Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

4 children dead in Alaska after boy fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself, authorities say

Four children are dead in Alaska after a 15-year-old boy is believed to have shot three of his siblings before taking his own life, state troopers told local media. Alaska State Troopers received a report of a shooting in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision, north of Fairbanks, just before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, NBC affiliate KTUU, which is based in Anchorage, Alaska, reported.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Man Dies Days After Sister Woke from 2-Year Coma and ID'd Him as Her Attacker

A West Virginia man, who was taken into custody last week for attempting to kill his sister who recently woke up from a two-year coma, has died. Daniel J. Palmer III, 55, was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding following the June 2020 assault, which left his sister Wanda "attacked, hacked, and left for dead," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office of West Virginia said in a press release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
Insider

A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns

China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy