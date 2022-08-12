ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 519

Michael Albright
3d ago

they just got caught doing it but that doesn't mean they won't. 87,000 new agents for the 10% of population that makes over $400,000 a year. just a lie

Reply(34)
262
Don Anthony
2d ago

One president gave us tax breaks and now the new president wants to take even more taxes,, I am very confused as to why the American people voted for this administration.

Reply(28)
244
riders on the storm
3d ago

only 42.9% of Americans pay federal taxes. so 57.1% have nothing to worry about. I for one do not believe this administration when they say only those over $400,000 will be looked at..., that then would mean the fake rev al sharpton owing over 25 million in back taxes would be hit, and we all know that won't happen.

Reply(30)
146
Related
CNBC

With the IRS hiring more employees, here's who agents may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.

For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Charles Rettig
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Uber Drivers#Treasury Department#House
MSNBC

Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
IRS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy