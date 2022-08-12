ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

marines 4 trump
3d ago

sometimes the men are innocent. and this guy's case he was extremely tolerant and he could have drilled her through the bottom of the elevator but he must be a nice guy. good going guy you showed violence is not the answer

Anon
2d ago

My friend went out with a crazy chick like this. The day she hit him he went to the police. Long story short he sued her in addition to helping put her in jail for almost a year. Smart very smart.

sapphirevirgo
3d ago

Why do guys stay with these “women”didn’t he have a cousin, sister or mom that coulda handled this problem? Sometimes it takes another women to set these girls straight

The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition

MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami.  Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.      On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was wearing sweatshirt with eerie Lana Del Ray lyrics 'you don't want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear' the night she went missing, cops say

Missing teenager Kiely Rodni was wearing a sweatshirt with eerie Lana Del Ray lyrics on the night before she went missing, police said. Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, at the party attended by more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son

A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

CBS News

