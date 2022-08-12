ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Rockingham Housing Authority Back-to-School Bash

By William R. Toler
 3 days ago
Children stand outside the Falling Creek Park gym at the annual Back-to-School Bash. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Morning rains didn’t put a damper on the Back-to-School Bash at Falling Creek Park.

The annual event, sponsored by the Rockingham Housing Authority, was moved mostly inside the gym.

The video game truck and petting zoo remained outside, while vendors set up their tables around the basketball court. There were even two bounce houses inside.

Richmond County Commissioner Tavares Bostic and his group Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings, with help from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, were in their eighth year partnering with RHA to provide backpacks to students.

Other vendors included Richmond Community College, the Richmond County Partnership for Children, the Rockingham Fire Department and Sisters Of Unity and Love (SOUL Stand Up).

See photos from the event below.

