NUWC Division Newport, Baylor University students aim to advance autonomous capabilities of robots

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
On the morning of August 17th, 1790 George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. The following recount of this historic...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, August 17
Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 17. 🌊 On this day in 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina.
whatsupnewp.com
The Breakers Landscape Revival to receive Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award
The Preservation Society of Newport County’s transformative revival of The Breakers landscape is among five Newport projects to receive this year’s Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards. The awards – a collaboration of the Newport Restoration Foundation and the City of Newport – recognize efforts that protect the architectural...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Villa Marina’ sells for $5.5 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Overlooking Newport Harbor,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
DEM seeks public input to develop and operate the former Chase Marina Facility in Tiverton
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is seeking input through a Public Information Request (RFI) for developing and operating the former Chase Marina facility at 169 Riverside Drive in Tiverton, RI. DEM is specifically interested in proposals that address the priority needs and interests of the local commercial fishing, aquaculture, and seafood industries. Ideas pertaining to other uses of the facility that meet local, regional, and statewide needs and interests will also be considered.
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Stephen Millard
Stephen Alan Millard, originally of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Newport Hospital after a prolonged illness. Steve and his beloved Gemini twin sister Barbara (Millard) Powell were born in Providence, RI, on June 13th, 1951 to Marilyn (Carr) Millard and Lawrence S. Millard. He spent his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, before later settling in Portsmouth, RI, where he raised two children and was loved by many cats.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, August 15
🌊 Maintaining a long-term career in Rhode Island radio isn’t easy. It’s even more unusual to consider that siblings can do it. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with more – What’s Up Interview: The Mulhern Brothers, leading voices on RI radio. 🌊 A near-capacity crowd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Benjamin “Benny” L. Light
Benjamin “Benny” Lowell Light, 70, of Portsmouth, RI and formerly of Newport, RI, died on August 10, 2022 at home in the care of his loving wife, Deborah, after a courageous battle with Diabetes and Renal failure. Benny was born in Newport, RI on June 20, 1952 the...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe
Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside. Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport provides an update on privacy incident
The City of Newport announced today that it has concluded the investigation of a previously announced security incident. The City of Newport provided the following information in a press release;. “As previously announced, on June 9, 2022, the City identified unusual network activity that caused certain systems in its network...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Debra L. McDonald-Amini
Debra McDonald-Amini, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022,surrounded by her loving family. Debbie fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and was an inspiration of love and strength to all those around her. Debbie was born on March 20, 1958 to John and...
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport to conduct smoke testing on North End sewer lines
Residents in portions of Newport’s North End neighborhood are being advised today by the City of Newport that contractors from Wright-Pierce, working on behalf of the City of Newport, will be conducting smoke testing in sewer lines during the week of August 22, 2022. While most of the work...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Comments / 0